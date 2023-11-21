Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 21.11.2023 (EURUSD, XAUUSD, USDJPY)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is rising within a bullish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.0895 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.1115. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold under 1.0705, which will mean a further decline to 1.0610.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is rebounding from the resistance level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1970 is expected, followed by a rise to 2030. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold under 1940, which will mean a further decline to 1900.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY has secured under the lower boundary of the Double Top pattern. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 148.55 is expected, followed by a decline to 145.75. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold above 151.35, which will mean further growth to 152.25.



