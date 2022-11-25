Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 25.11.2022 (EURUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair is pushing off the Tenkan-Sen line of the indicator, going inside the Cloud, which suggests a flat. A test of the upper border of the Cloud is expected at 1.0375, followed by growth to 1.0695. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.0115, which will indicate further falling to 1.0035.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has secured above the resistance level, going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line is expected at 0.6195, followed by growty to 0.6535. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.6005, which will entail further falling to 0.5910.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

The currency pair has left the bullish channel, going under the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud is expected at 1.3345, followed by falling to 1.3065. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.3455, which will entail further growth to 1.3545.



