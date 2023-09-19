Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 19.09.2023 (EURUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has rebounded from the resistance level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 1.0725 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.0545. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 1.0785, which will mean further growth to 1.0875. Meanwhile, the decline could be confirmed by a breakout of the lower boundary of the bullish channel with the price securing under 1.0635.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD are testing the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a bearish trend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 1.3495 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.3395. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 1.3525, which will mean further growth to 1.3615.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is correcting within a bullish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line of the Cloud at 1925 is expected, followed by a rise to 1945. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the ascending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 1910, which will mean a further decline to 1880.



