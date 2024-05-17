Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 17.05.2024 (EURUSD, USDCHF, NZDUSD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is testing the indicator’s signal lines. The pair is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.0835 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.0975. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud, with the price securing below 1.0725, indicating a further decline to 1.0635.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is rebounding from the resistance level. The pair is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Cloud’s lower boundary at 0.9070 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.8930. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud, with the price securing above 0.9130, which will signal further growth to 0.9220.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD has gained a foothold above the Tenkan-Sen line. The pair is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 0.6075 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.6225. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud, with the price securing below 0.5940, indicating a further decline to 0.5855.



