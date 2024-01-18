Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 18.01.2024 (EURUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EURUSD is testing the broken resistance area. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a bearish trend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 1.0925 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.0745. The decline could be additionally supported by a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold above 1.0965, which will mean further growth to 1.1055.
USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY is rising within a bullish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 147.05 is expected, followed by a rise to 151.45. The rise could be additionally confirmed by a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold under 143.55, which will mean a further decline to 142.65.
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD is rebounding from the Tenkan-Sen line. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 0.6585 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.6385. The decline could be additionally supported by a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold above 0.6775, which will mean further growth to 0.6865.
