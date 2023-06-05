Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 05.06.2023 (EURUSD, USDJPY, NZDUSD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has pushed off the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1.0715 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.0465. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 1.0775, which will mean further growth to 1.0875.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY has secured above the upper border of the descending channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 139.65 is expected, followed by a rise to 143.55. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the upper border of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud, securing under 138.55, which will mean a further decline to 137.65.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD is correcting inside a bullish channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 0.6065 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.5865. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 0.6175, which will mean further growth to 0.6265. Meanwhile, the decline could be confirmed by a breakout of the lower border of the bullish channel, securing under 0.6035.



