Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 16.04.2024 (EURUSD, USDJPY, NZDUSD)

EURUSD, "Euro vs US Dollar"

EURUSD is testing the lower boundary of the bearish channel. The pair is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1.0635 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.0510. An additional signal confirming the decline could be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the Cloud’s upper boundary, with the price securing above 1.0755, indicating further growth to 1.0945.





USDJPY, "US Dollar vs Japanese Yen"

USDJPY is rebounding from the signal lines of the indicator. The pair is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 154.15 is expected, followed by a rise to 155.65. An additional signal confirming the rise might be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud, with the price securing below 152.65, which will indicate a further decline to 151.75.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD has gained a foothold below the support level. The pair is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 0.5905 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.5810. An additional signal confirming the decline could be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud, with the price finding a foothold above 0.6020, which will signal further growth to 0.6115.



