Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 29.02.2024 (EURUSD, USDJPY, NZDUSD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is rising after a rebound from the support. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 1.0825 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.0925. An additional signal confirming the rise might be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold under 1.0770, which will mean a further decline to 1.0665.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY has left the boundaries of the bullish channel. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests sideways dynamics. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 150.30 is expected, followed by a decline to 148.05. A signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold above 150.65, which will mean a further rise to 151.55.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD is rebounding from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 0.6125 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.6010. An additional signal confirming the decline could be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold above 0.6205, which will mean further growth to 0.6295. Meanwhile, the decline could be confirmed by a breakout of the lower boundary of the ascending channel with the price finding a foothold under 0.6075.



