Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 24.05.2024 (GBPUSD, AUDUSD, XAUUSD)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD has consolidated under the indicator’s signal lines. The pair is moving above the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting an uptrend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 1.2685 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.2865. A rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel would be an additional signal confirming the increase. This scenario could be invalidated by a breakout below the lower boundary of the Cloud, with the price securing below 1.2545, indicating a potential decline to 1.2455.
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD is testing the lower boundary of the descending channel. The pair is moving below the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting a downtrend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 0.6645 is expected, followed by a fall to 0.6475. A rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel would be an additional signal confirming the fall. This scenario could be invalidated by a breakout above the upper boundary of the Cloud, with the price securing above 0.6705, indicating a potential rise to 0.6805.
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold is undergoing a correction after an aggressive fall. The instrument is moving below the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 2355 is expected, followed by a fall to 2255. An additional signal confirming the decline would be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario could be invalidated by a breakout above the upper boundary of the Cloud, with the price securing above 2420, indicating a further rise to 2475. Conversely, a decline could be confirmed by a breakout below the lower boundary of the bullish channel, with the price establishing itself below 2295.
