Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 01.04.2024 (GBPUSD, XAUUSD, AUDUSD)

GBPUSD, "Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar"

GBPUSD is correcting within a Triangle pattern. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a bearish trend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 1.2635 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.2485. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the Triangle pattern. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 1.2715, which will mean further growth to 1.2805. Meanwhile, the decline could be confirmed by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Triangle pattern with the price securing under 1.2565.





XAUUSD, "Gold vs US Dollar"

Gold is rising by a bullish impulse. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 2245 is expected, followed by a rise to 2305. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 2180, which will mean a further decline to 2145.





AUDUSD, "Australian Dollar vs US Dollar"

AUDUSD is testing the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 0.6530 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.6430. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 0.6580, which will mean further growth to 0.6675.



