Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 20.05.2024 (GBPUSD, XAUUSD, AUDUSD)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD has gained a foothold above the indicator’s signal lines. The pair is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1.2685 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.2855. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud, with the price securing below 1.2480, indicating a further decline to 1.2385. Meanwhile, the rise could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper boundary of the bullish channel, with the price finding a foothold above 1.2775.
XAUUSD, "Gold vs US Dollar"
Gold has exited the bullish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 2435 is expected, followed by a rise to 2515. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud, with the price securing below 2310, which will signal a further decline to 2270.
AUDUSD, "Australian Dollar vs US Dollar"
AUDUSD is rebounding from the resistance level. The pair is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 0.6675 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.6855. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the ascending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud, with the price securing below 0.6515, which will indicate a further decline to 0.6425.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.