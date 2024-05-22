Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 22.05.2024 (GBPUSD, XAUUSD, NZDUSD)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is rebounding from the upper line of the bullish channel. The pair is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.2685 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.2935. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud, with the price securing below 1.2535, indicating a further decline to 1.2445. Meanwhile, the rise could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper boundary of the bullish channel, with the price finding a foothold above 1.2770.





XAUUSD, "Gold vs US Dollar"

Gold is correcting while forming a Wedge pattern. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 2400 is expected, followed by a rise to 2485. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud, with the price securing below 2325, which will signal a further decline to 2275. Meanwhile, the rise could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Wedge reversal pattern, with the price establishing itself above 2425.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD is rebounding from the indicator’s signal lines. The pair is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 0.6105 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.6235. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud, with the price securing below 0.6030, indicating a further decline to 0.5945. Meanwhile, the rise could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper boundary of the bearish channel, with the price gaining a foothold above 0.6150.



