Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 07.06.2024 (GBPUSD, XAUUSD, USDCHF)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is bouncing off the indicator’s signal lines. The pair is moving above the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting an uptrend. A test of the Cloud’s upper boundary at 1.2755 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.2915. A rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel would be an additional signal confirming the increase. The scenario could be cancelled by a breakout of the Cloud’s lower boundary, with the price securing below 1.2705, indicating a further decline to 1.2615.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is testing the resistance area. The instrument is moving inside the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting a sideways trend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 2350 is expected, followed by a rise to 2435. A rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel would signal the increase. This scenario could be cancelled by a breakout below the lower boundary of the Cloud, with the price securing below 2325, indicating a further decline to 2295.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is correcting after rebounding from the indicator’s signal lines. The pair is moving below the Ichimoku Cloud, indicating a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 0.8925 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.8765. A rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel would be an additional signal confirming the decline. The scenario could be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud, with the price securing above 0.9055, indicating a further rise to 0.9145.



