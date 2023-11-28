Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 28.11.2023 (GBPUSD, XAUUSD, USDCHF)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD has secured above the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.2570 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.2765. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold under 1.2320, which will mean a further decline to 1.2210.
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold is testing the support level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 2005 is expected, followed by a rise to 2035. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold under 2000, which will mean a further decline to 1980.
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF is declining within a bearish channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 0.8835 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.8665. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold above 0.8975, which will mean further growth to 0.9065.
