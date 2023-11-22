Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 22.11.2023 (GBPUSD, USDCAD, NZDUSD)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD is correcting after setting a new local high. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.2440 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.2645. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold under 1.2325, which will mean a further decline to 1.2230.
USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
USDCAD is rising within a Triangle pattern. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 1.3745 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.3575. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the Triangle pattern. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold above 1.3780, which will mean further growth to 1.3870. Meanwhile, the decline could be confirmed by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Triangle pattern with the price finding a foothold under 1.3640.
NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
NZDUSD has secured under the Tenkan-Sen line. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 0.5980 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.6155. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold under 0.5935, which will mean a further decline to 0.5845.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.