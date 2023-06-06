Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 06.06.2023 (GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is testing the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1.2400 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.2625. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud, securing under 1.2345, which will mean a further decline to 1.2255. Meanwhile, the increase could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper border of the bearish channel, securing above 1.2535.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD is correcting by a bearish Flag pattern. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1.3455 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.3255. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 1.3545, which will mean further growth to 1.3635. Meanwhile, the decline could be confirmed by a breakout of the lower border of the Flag pattern, securing under 1.3390.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDHCF is testing the support area. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests sideways dynamics. A test of the lower border of the indicator at 0.9035 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.9215. A signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud, securing under 0.8980, which will mean a further decline to 0.8875. Meanwhile, the increase can be confirmed by a breakout of the upper border of the bearish channel, securing above 0.9115.



