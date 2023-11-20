Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 20.11.2023 (GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is rising within a bullish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1.2445 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.2605. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold under 1.2205, which will mean a further decline to 1.2110.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD is correcting by the Triangle pattern. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 1.3735 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.3535. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold above 1.3785, which will mean further growth to 1.3870. Meanwhile, the decline could be confirmed by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Triangle pattern with the price finding a foothold under 1.3640.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is pushing off the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 0.8895 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.8675. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold above 0.8985, which will mean further growth to 0.9075.



