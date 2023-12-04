Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 04.12.2023 (GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is rebounding from the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 1.2665 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.2915. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold under 1.2455, which will mean a further decline to 1.2365.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is correcting after a decline. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 147.20 is expected, followed by a decline to 145.15. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold above 148.35, which will mean further growth to 149.25.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is testing the resistance level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 0.6625 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.6785. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold under 0.6505, which will mean a further decline to 0.6415.



