Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 17.01.2024 (NZDUSD, XAUUSD, USDCHF)

NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD is declining within a bearish channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 0.6165 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.6005. The decline could be additionally supported by a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold above 0.6285, which will mean further growth to 0.6375. Meanwhile, the decline could be confirmed by a breakout of the lower boundary of the bearish channel with the price finding a foothold below 0.6055.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is rebounding from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 2030 is expected, followed by a decline to 1980. The decline could be additionally supported by a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold above 2050, which will mean further growth to 2085.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF has found a foothold above the resistance level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 0.8575 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.8775. The rise could be additionally confirmed by a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold under 0.8435, which will mean a further decline to 0.8345.



