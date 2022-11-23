Sign InOpen an account
Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 23.11.2022 (NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDJPY)

23.11.2022

NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

The pair is testing the upper border of the Triangle pattern. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 0.6110 is expected, followed by growth to 0.6385. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.5945, which will mean further falling to 0.5855. The growth will be confirmed by a breakaway of the upper border of the Triangle and securing above 0.6245.

Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

The pair has secured above the upper border of the descending channel. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a flat. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1.3335 is expected, followed by growth to 1.3675. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.3235, which will mean further falling to 1.3145.

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The pair is testing the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a flat. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 140.25 is expected, followed by growth to 145.50. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 138.65, which will mean further falling to 137.75. The growth will be confirmed by a breakaway of the upper border of the descending channel and securing above 143.05.

Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

