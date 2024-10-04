After setting an all-time high, the DE 40 stock index has corrected by 2.66% but still retains upside potential. As market conditions suggest further gains, the DE 40 forecast for next week remains positive.
The recent CPI slowdown (1.6% compared to 1.9% last month) is a crucial signal of weak inflationary pressure, indicating that economic activity may be contracting. This adds to the uncertainty surrounding the growth outlook.
Source: https://tradingeconomics.com/germany/inflation-cpi
Slower-than-expected inflation points to a potential decline in consumer activity, which heightens the risk to economic growth in the current environment of uncertainty. This signal is crucial for the ECB as it prepares to decide on interest rates and future monetary policy.
A more accommodative stance from the ECB could positively affect the stock markets, as lower interest rates and cheaper credit support corporate earnings and stimulate the broader economy. Market participants are now pricing in further rate cuts at the next ECB meeting. In light of this, the short-term forecast for the DE 40 remains moderately positive.
The DE 40 stock index is in an uptrend. Prices are falling as part of a correction after reaching a historical high. A breach of the current support level of 18,840.0 may signal a trend reversal. However, this scenario is unlikely at the moment. From the DE 40 technical analysis perspective, the uptrend will prevail in the short term.
The following scenarios are identified within the DE 40 price outlook:
Germany’s CPI slowed to 1.6% in September, below the expected 1.9%, signalling declining consumer activity. This slowdown adds to the risks of economic growth contraction, creating expectations of an ECB rate cut at the next meeting. Under these conditions, the short-term forecast for the DE 40 is moderately positive, with the potential for further gains in the coming weeks.
