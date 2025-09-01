The growth momentum of the DE 40 index has slowed. The DE 40 forecast for today is positive.

DE 40 forecast: key trading points

Recent data : Germany’s unemployment rate for July 2025 stood at 6.3%

DE 40 fundamental analysis

Germany’s unemployment rate for August 2025 came in at 6.3%, in line with both forecasts and the previous reading. The stability of the indicator confirms that the German labour market remains resilient despite internal and external economic challenges. For the German stock market, this stability is highly significant. A steady unemployment rate points to sustained household demand, which underpins domestic consumption.

For the DE 40, the impact of this figure varies by sector. The financial sector reacts positively to labour market stability as it reduces credit risks. Industrial companies and exporters benefit indirectly since steady domestic demand can offset fluctuations in external markets. The consumer sector also stands to gain as stable employment supports household solvency and drives demand for goods and services.





DE 40 technical analysis

The DE 40 index has formed a resistance level at 24,460.0, with a support level yet to form after a breakout below 24,025.0. The asset sees heightened volatility, with frequent shifts in the broader trend. The downtrend will prevail in the short term.

The DE 40 price forecast considers the following scenarios:

Pessimistic DE 40 scenario : if the price consolidates below the previously breached support level at 24,025.0, the index could dip to 23,360.0

Summary

Unemployment data confirms economic stability in Germany and does not pose new risks for the stock market. For the DE 40, this creates a neutral-to-positive backdrop, where external macroeconomic factors and ECB policy will remain decisive for price dynamics. The nearest downside target for the index could be 23,360.0.

