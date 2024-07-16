The JP 225 stock index reached a new all-time high and corrected by 3.50%. However, the potential for further growth persists within a global uptrend.
Japan’s 40-year government bond yield reached 3% for the first time since they were first issued in 2007. The steady weakening of the yen is fuelling speculation that the Bank of Japan will soon take further action to normalise monetary policy, with large investors, including insurance companies, reluctant to invest money in the debt.
The yen’s decline to new 38-year lows against the US dollar prompts some investors to bet that the Bank of Japan will reduce bond purchases while raising interest rates at the 30-31 July meeting to support the national currency.
The JP 225 stock index may receive additional growth incentives thanks to domestic investors. The latter will likely continue to reduce their foreign investments and return funds to the national market.
The JP 225 stock index is in a strong uptrend despite a 3.50% correction at the end of last week. The price will highly likely attempt to reach a new all-time high again by the end of this week.
Key levels to watch this week include:
The JP 225 stock index continues to reach new all-time highs, driven by rising demand for Japanese stocks from domestic investors. If the price breaks above the current 42,530.0 resistance level, the next target could be 44,000. The Bank of Japan will likely raise the key rate at its 30-31 July meeting, prompting investors to return to the stock market from other jurisdictions.
