The US 500 remains optimistic. The market expects further growth. Find out more in our US Tech forecast for next week.
The US stock market appears extremely confident at the beginning of another August week. The past five trading days were highly productive, with the main indices seeing the best week this year.
The DJIA index grew by 2.94% over the past week, the S&P 500 gained 3.93%, and the Nasdaq Composite increased by 5.29%. All 11 sectors of the broad market index closed the week higher, with tech companies leading the rally.
The semiconductor and chip business became the leader, with Nvidia’s stock gaining 18.9%, SMCI surging by 23.6%, AMD increasing by 10.6%, and Micron adding 16.0%.
Investors will focus on the minutes of the US Federal Reserve's latest meeting and the speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole Symposium. The weekly US 500 analysis suggests that positive sentiment will persist.
The US 500 H4 chart shows that the market has declined towards 5096.2, the first target. A corrective wave towards 5570.0 (testing from below) has been completed today, 19 August 2024. Subsequently, another wave is expected to begin, aiming for 5123.5. A breakout below this level will open the potential for a movement towards the local target of 4670.0 in line with the trend.
Key US 500 level to watch:
From the fundamental perspective, the US 500 index has the potential for further growth as it has already undergone a correction. However, technical indicators in the US 500 price forecast for this week suggest that the downtrend will continue to the 4,670.0 level.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.