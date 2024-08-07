The US Tech stock index established a support level at 17,240.0 at the close of Tuesday’s trading session. However, according to the US Tech index forecast, the decline is not over yet.
The US unemployment rate rose to 4.3% in July, exceeding analysts’ forecast of 4.1%. Notably, this figure is significantly below the all-time average of 5.7%, and the current level is 0.9% above the cyclical low reached in April 2023 (3.4%). Historically, recessions have, on average, begun three months before a similar 0.9% increase in the unemployment rate.
Source: https://bilello.blog/2024/the-week-in-charts-8-5-24
In mid-July, US stocks clearly did not reflect a recession scenario as they rose to their highest levels since 2000. In this context, investors questioned whether the US Federal Reserve’s current policy, with its elevated key rate, aligns with economic realities.
Market participants expect the regulator to act more decisively in lowering interest rates to prevent a recession. For this reason, investors seek to invest their available funds in government bonds before rates are reduced, which will diminish their profitability. This process is ongoing, so the US Tech forecast for next week remains negative.
The US Tech stock index is in a downtrend. A significant correction has been underway since Tuesday after the index fell by over 6%. However, this does not indicate a trend reversal, as the gap between the current support and resistance levels is substantial. Typically, a decline continues after a correction in such scenarios.
Key levels for the US Tech price forecast:
The US Tech stock index established a support level at 17,240.0 as part of a correction. However, the decline will continue given the uncertainty surrounding the Federal Reserve’s key rate policy and investors’ desire to lock in yields on US government bonds, the decline will continue. According to the US Tech analysis, the 16,970.0 level will become the next target for the decline.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.