Most global indices started to correct, with only the US 500 index showing slight growth. Find out more in our analysis and forecast for global indices for 20 February 2025.
The regulator is trying to act as carefully as possible and does not rush to further ease monetary policy. The stock market usually prefers softer conditions as low rates make financing more accessible to businesses. However, in this case, the lack of aggressive easing is not necessarily bad news since the US economy continues to show fairly sustainable growth.
Current trade tariffs (and the threat of new ones) may increase the cost of imported goods, driving up prices and supporting inflation risks. However, despite the negative consequences of such measures for the economy, investors remain optimistic, with the US 500 index reaching an all-time high.
The US 30 stock index remains within a horizontal range, while there is still a possibility of a breakout above its upper boundary at 45,000.0. However, this scenario looks unlikely in the short term.
The following scenarios are considered for the US 30 price forecast:
The US 500 stock index reached a new all-time high. However, the buyers are not strong enough to form a stable uptrend. The asset will highly likely see a correction in the short term.
The following scenarios are considered for the US 500 price forecast:
The US Tech stock index is close to its record high, having already broken above the key resistance level at 21,935.0. However, technical indicators show that the upward momentum is weakening. In the short term, a correction is most likely, potentially triggering a downtrend.
The following scenarios are considered for the US Tech price forecast:
Bank of Japan Policy Board Hajime Takata has been persistently hinting at a further rate hike, citing rising inflation expectations and companies actively passing on increased costs to consumers. This suggests that Japan’s monetary policy may tighten further.
Higher rates typically lead to higher borrowing costs for companies, potentially slowing down the pace of business expansion. Growth-oriented investors may become more cautious about stocks, which could cause some correction in the market. For the stock market, this usually means increased volatility and short-term pressure on quotes, especially in rate-dependent sectors.
The JP 225 stock index headed towards the lower boundary of a consolidation range at 38,275.0. According to the current technical signals, a breakout below this level appears unlikely in the short term. Hence, the medium-term sideways trend could continue.
The following scenarios are considered for the JP 225 price forecast:
Germany’s services PMI came in at 52.5 in January. A PMI reading above 50.0 indicates growing business activity in the services sector. Therefore, a reading of 52.5 shows that the German services sector grew in January. This is a positive signal, indicating improved business sentiment and increased demand for services in the country.
Positive dynamics in the services sector typically serve as an additional growth driver for the stock market as it points to stable domestic demand and improving economic conditions in one of Europe’s leading economies. If the PMI declines in subsequent reports or is significantly worse than expected, investor confidence in sustained growth could be shaken.
After a series of new all-time highs, the DE 40 stock index corrected by nearly 2.5%, which is a rather significant fall for one trading session. Nevertheless, the index is still in an uptrend. As the DE 40 technical analysis shows, the index will highly likely hit another all-time high after the correction is complete.
The following scenarios are considered for the DE 40 price forecast:
The US 500 stock index has reached a new all-time high, the US Tech is still trading near its record high, while the US 30 index is aiming for a correction. The JP 225 index rushed towards the lower boundary of the sideways range. Following a 2.5% correction, the German DE 40 is poised to hit a new all-time high as it remains in an uptrend.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.