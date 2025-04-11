The US government's decision to postpone new tariffs triggered a rally in global indices. Find out more in our analysis and forecast for global indices for 11 April 2025.
US indices forecast: US 30, US 500, US Tech
With the introduction of tariffs, major US companies could see lower revenues and income. For example, the Magnificent Seven corporations have more than half of their sales outside the US. Reciprocal tariffs would have had a devastating effect on their financial performance. The Japanese and German export-oriented economies would also come under pressure.
With such harsh statements about new tariffs and panic in the stock market, the US authorities probably sought to reduce the 10-year Treasury bond yield. The decline in the stock market boosts demand for these assets. However, it faded away on the third day, with yields rising again. Thus, the budget deficit issue will unlikely be solved. For this reason, the US authorities cancelled their decision to impose reciprocal tariffs.
The US 30 stock index rose by 7.87% at the end of yesterday’s trading session, marking a record since 2020. The support level formed at 37,060.0. Despite the general optimism, the global trend remains downward. If the support level does not break, a sideways channel will likely form.
The following scenarios are considered for the US 30 price forecast:
The US 500 stock index has seen record gains since 2008, adding 9.51%. The support level shifted to 4,905.0, with resistance at 5,245.0. The latter was breached when the price corrected upwards, indicating the beginning of an uptrend.
The following scenarios are considered for the US 500 price forecast:
The US Tech index soared by 12.16%, a record since 2021. The price broke above the 18,225.0 resistance level, with the support level at 16,825.0. However, the index is still trading below the 200-day Moving Average, indicating the unsustainability of the uptrend.
The following scenarios are considered for the US Tech price forecast:
The current account totalled 4.06 trillion JPY in February. A positive reading (surplus) indicates that more money is coming into the country than going out due to exports, investment, and other foreign economic transactions.
A current account surplus typically points to an inflow of foreign currency and may strengthen the yen. A strong yen could negatively impact the competitiveness of exporters, putting pressure on their shares. However, the big news right now is a 90-day postponement of US tariffs.
The JP 225 stock index has formed a giant channel between the current support and resistance levels. The global trend remains negative. A false breakout below the 31,915.0 support level is possible, followed by an upward reversal of the trend.
The following scenarios are considered for the JP 225 price forecast:
Although the PMI remains below 50.0, signalling a contraction in the sector, the current reading of 48.3 is up from the previous value of 46.5. This suggests that the rate of contraction in production is slowing down, and the situation in the industry is improving. The rate of decline in the manufacturing sector is slowing, which is potentially favourable for the equity market.
Although the reading of 48.3 signals an ongoing downturn in the German manufacturing sector, the uptick from the previous month points to easing negative trends, which may have a moderately positive impact on the German stock market.
Despite growing by more than 11%, the DE 40 stock index remains in a downtrend. A sideways channel is possible. The support level formed at 19,370.0 after a correction.
The following scenarios are considered for the DE 40 price forecast:
The US government’s decision to pause reciprocal tariffs for 90 days triggered a rally in all global indices. However, not all of them entered an uptrend, with sideways channels and the absence of a directional trend possible as the tariff delay creates uncertainty. The US 500 and US Tech indices are the only ones to confidently enter the uptrend.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.