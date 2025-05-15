US inflation data and tariff agreement with China gave investors hope; now it is up to the Federal Reserve to make the next move. Find out more in our analysis and forecast for global indices for 15 May 2025.
US annual inflation eased to 2.3% in April, below forecasts of 2.4%, marking the lowest level since the beginning of 2021, while the core CPI remained at 2.8%, with both indices up 0.2% month-on-month. The softer-than-expected data reduces pressure on the Federal Reserve to tighten monetary policy further – the US dollar has weakened – and boosts hopes for an earlier rate cut if tariffs do not derail the disinflation process.
Investors will now focus on Friday’s PPI data and the Federal Reserve’s comments for clues on the future policy direction. Technology and growth stocks, alongside real estate, may get a boost from lower financial costs.
The US 30 approached the 42,535.0 resistance level. As long as the 37,060.0 support level remains intact, the price may get stuck in a sideways range. However, it should be noted that the index recouped losses since early April 2025 during a local correction.
The US 500 index rose for the first time this year. After the longest winning streak, prices are correcting while remaining within an uptrend. The support area has shifted to the 5,585.0 mark, with the resistance level yet to form after a breakout above resistance at 5,700.
The US Tech index broke above the 20,180.0 resistance level, while the support area shifted to 19.980,0. The price consolidated above the 200-day Moving Average, which is typically seen as a technical sign of a renewed uptrend.
The surplus of 3.678 trillion JPY means that Japan earned nearly 3.7 trillion JPY more in net exports and investment income in April than it spent on imports and payments to non-residents. This decline from 4.061 trillion in March indicates a relatively weaker external demand or higher import costs.
Investors see the current account surplus as a margin of safety for the economy as it shows that the country earns more from the world than it spends. A narrowing surplus raises questions about the pace of global demand and may increase market volatility, especially in exporter stocks and securities.
The JP 225 index broke through a medium-term sideways channel. Despite a prevailing downtrend, the price breached the 38,130.0 resistance level. This breakout could be false. A new resistance level formed at 38,765.0, with the trend reversing upwards.
The data in line with forecasts and easing annual inflation reduce the pressure on the ECB to tighten credit, creating favourable conditions for rate-sensitive stocks (technology and real estate). A moderately steady CPI allows banks to expect to maintain current margins without sharp interest rate fluctuations.
Stable inflation strengthens the euro against other currencies, potentially making exporters slightly less competitive, but with moderate CPI growth, the negative effect will be insignificant. Overall, the CPI data remains in a comfortable area for the market, as it does not require the ECB to take emergency actions and supports balanced and moderately bullish dynamics of German stocks.
The DE 40 stock index broke above the 23,435.0 resistance level, with the support line shifting to 23,045.0 and new resistance forming at 23,625.0. A new growth cycle could begin, with the potential to reach a new all-time high.
Most global stock indices experience upward momentum, with the US 500 rising for the first time since the beginning of 2025. The US 30 failed to break above the resistance level. Amid easing inflation in the US and the EU, investors will be awaiting comments from regulators – the Fed and the ECB. In addition, all eyes will be on talks between the US and the EU on reciprocal tariffs.
