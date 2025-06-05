The US administration increased tariffs on steel and aluminium from 25% to 50%. At the same time, investment in AI reached record highs. Find out more in our analysis and forecast for 5 June 2025.
Robust S&P composite PMI data could reinforce the view that the Federal Reserve will not rush to cut rates, which may restrain stock growth in the short term, especially in rate-sensitive tech stocks. As the economy recovers, industrials, financials, and energy shares could gain.
With AI sector expansion and technology adoption, spending on computer equipment in Q1 2025 made the largest-ever contribution to US GDP on record. The decision to increase tariffs on steel and aluminium also boosted metals sector stocks.
The US 30 index broke above the 42,590.0 resistance level, with the support line shifting to 41,810.0. The US 30 outlook remains unstable, marking the third directional shift. Despite technical signs of an emerging uptrend, the likelihood of moving into a sideways consolidation phase remains high.
The US 500 index continues to rise, with the support level shifting to 5,845.0 and resistance at 5,985.0. The price is attempting to break above the current resistance level.
The US Tech index broke above the 21,435.0 resistance level, with a new one yet to form. The support level has shifted to 21,020.0, while the resistance line is located at 21,435.0. If prices consolidate above this level, a stable medium-term uptrend will likely form.
Despite a slowdown in PMI growth compared to the previous month, activity remains above the 50 threshold, indicating continued economic recovery. Slower growth may raise expectations that the Bank of Japan will take additional stimulus measures, which could support the equity market.
However, the lack of growth acceleration may dampen investor optimism. If the slowdown continues, it could trigger a correction in shares of companies sensitive to domestic consumer demand and economic activity.
The JP 225 index is rebounding from the 36,590.0 support level, heading towards resistance at 38,765.0. A breakout above this level will confirm the continuation of the medium-term uptrend. Currently, there are no signs of a trend reversal.
Germany’s manufacturing PMI for May 2025 came in at 48.3, below the forecast of 48.8 and the previous reading of 48.4. This increases investor concerns as the index has long remained below the critical 50 level that separates expansion from contraction in business activity.
The updated PMI data confirms a slowdown in Germany’s manufacturing sector. Investors should exercise caution as pressure on the German equity market may continue, especially in traditional sectors like heavy industry, exporters, and automotive.
The DE 40 index has formed key levels, with resistance at 24,305.0 and support around 23,270.0. The current market dynamics indicate a stable uptrend, increasing the likelihood of new all-time highs.
The US 30 broke above the resistance level and reversed the emerging downtrend. Japan’s JP 225 is advancing towards its current resistance level. The US 500 and US Tech indices continue to trade in an uptrend, with Germany’s DE 40 aiming for another all-time high. Investor focus will turn to upcoming US labour market data, which will serve as the main economic indicator following the recent GDP report. In case of mixed results, the interpretation by the Federal Reserve will regain importance.
