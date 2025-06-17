The outbreak of an armed conflict between Iran and Israel has led to a decline in global stock indices. Find out more in our analysis and forecast for 17 June 2025.
An increase in the PPI means rising production costs, which may lead to higher consumer prices (inflation). If inflation rises too quickly, the Federal Reserve may tighten policy (by raising interest rates), which negatively impacts stocks, particularly in rate-sensitive hi-tech and growth sectors.
The annual PPI increase of 2.6% (up from 2.4% earlier) points to growing inflationary pressure over the long term. In this case, the data shows a slight overall acceleration, but the core index declined slightly, which may be interpreted as a sign of stabilising inflation, supporting softer expectations for rate policy.
The US 30 index broke below the 42,570.0 support level, with a new one forming at 42,085.0. The resistance level shifted to 42,990.0. The US 30 outlook remains unstable. The momentum of the current downtrend is relatively weak and may shift into a sideways pattern.
The following scenarios are considered for the US 30 price forecast:
The US 500 index remained in an uptrend, with the support level shifting to 5,920.0 and resistance forming at 6,045.0. The index is attempting to break above this level and reach a new all-time high.
The following scenarios are considered for the US 500 price forecast:
The US Tech index broke above the 21,780.0 resistance level, with a new one forming at 21,990.0. The support level has shifted to 21,460.0. The index has remained within an uptrend and shows potential for further growth.
The following scenarios are considered for the US Tech price forecast:
The interest rate affects borrowing costs, consumer spending, investment, and ultimately corporate earnings. In this case, the rate remained unchanged at 0.50% in line with market expectations. This indicates stable monetary policy and no surprises.
The decision positively influences investor sentiment, as it rules out the risk of sharp changes in borrowing costs. The current monetary policy aligns with expectations and creates favourable conditions for most sectors of Japan’s equity market. This supports investment activity and reduces risks, especially for companies in the financial, technology, and industrial sectors.
After rebounding from the 36,590.0 support level, the JP 225 index continues to edge up and is approaching the 38,765.0 resistance level. An upward breakout would confirm continued medium-term upward momentum. At this point, there are no signs of a possible trend reversal.
The following scenarios are considered for the JP 225 price forecast:
Germany’s CPI for May 2025 stood at +0.1% m/m, matching the forecast and well below the previous +0.4%. This indicates slowing inflation at a low level, a positive sign for the economy as it eases pressure on consumer spending and allows for looser monetary policy.
Softer inflation conditions typically benefit tech companies, which rely on low borrowing costs. Low inflation and stable rates also support banks and insurers, as they reduce the risk of sudden rate fluctuations.
The DE 40 index has formed key levels, with resistance at 24,305.0 and support around 23,270.0. The current price behaviour indicates a persistent uptrend, increasing the likelihood of new all-time highs in the near term. The support level remained intact following a correction.
The following scenarios are considered for the DE 40 price forecast:
Despite the sudden outbreak of hostilities between Iran and Israel, most global indices managed to retain their upward momentum after a brief correction. The US 30 was the only index to revert to a downtrend. Japan’s JP 225 is targeting a breakout above its current resistance level. The US 500 and US Tech continue to move within a steady uptrend, while Germany’s DE 40, following a deep correction, still has the potential to reach a new all-time high. Investor attention will remain on developments in the Middle East for a short time. If the situation does not escalate into a broader conflict threatening energy infrastructure, focus will likely shift back to US macroeconomic data.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.