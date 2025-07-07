The US 30 stock index shows an upward trajectory, though it has not yet reached a new all-time high. The forecast for US 30 today is positive.
The unemployment rate is one of the key macro indicators of economic health. The figure came in below expectations (4.1% vs. 4.2%) and lower than the previous reading (4.3%), indicating a stronger labour market. Companies continue active hiring, while consumers feel more confident due to stable income.
A low unemployment rate signals economic resilience, supporting consumer demand and corporate earnings. For US 30, this is generally a positive factor as leaders in the consumer, financial, and industrial sectors benefit from this growth.
The US 30 index continues to trade in a strong upward trend. Unlike other US indices, it has not yet set a new all-time high. Resistance formed at 44,895.0, with support at 44,350.0. It is worth noting the strong momentum with which the previous resistance level was broken.
Scenarios for the US 30 index price forecast:
A strong labour market reduces credit risks and improves borrower solvency. Banks benefit from a stable loan portfolio. However, the Fed’s future monetary policy decisions will depend on inflation: if the labour market runs too hot, it could delay rate cuts and put pressure on the banking sector. Low unemployment demonstrates economic strength, boosting consumer demand and corporate earnings, which is positive for US 30 thanks to support from leaders in the consumer, financial, and industrial sectors.
