The US 30 stock index has once again shown instability and broken below the support level, indicating a shift to a downtrend. Today’s US 30 forecast is negative.
US initial jobless claims came in at 221 thousand, below the forecast of 233 thousand and the previous figure of 228 thousand. The indicator reflects the number of new unemployment benefit claims filed during the week and serves as a gauge of the current situation in the labour market. The decline in claims signals continued resilience and even strengthening of the labour market.
Overall, the data suggests a stable economic environment and fuels investor optimism, driving the US 30 index higher. However, investors also take into account other macroeconomic data and geopolitical risks, so market movements may be volatile.
The US 30 index broke below the 44,350.0 support level and entered a downtrend. Resistance has formed at 44,500.0, with support at 43,980.0. It is worth noting the increased volatility and instability of the US 30 index trend.
The following scenarios are considered for the US 30 price forecast:
The financial sector, consumer goods and services, as well as industrial and transport companies, may benefit the most in the current labour market environment. The tech sector may also find support, as economic stability fosters investment and innovation. However, under a downtrend, there is a high probability of prices falling to the 43,210.0 level.
