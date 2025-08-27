The US 30 index updated its all-time high, but the trend remains unstable. The US 30 forecast for today is positive.

US 30 forecast: key trading points

Recent data : US services PMI for July came in at 55.5

: US services PMI for July came in at 55.5 Market impact: such data is perceived by the US stock market as a signal of resilient domestic demand and economic activity

US 30 fundamental analysis

The published services PMI for July 2025 came in at 55.4 points, above the forecast of 54.2 but slightly lower than the previous reading of 55.7. This figure shows that the services sector continues to demonstrate solid growth, remaining well above the key 50-point threshold that separates expansion from contraction. As the services sector accounts for more than two-thirds of US GDP, its steady performance indicates the economy’s overall positive momentum.

This supports the US 30 index, as investors see confirmation that corporate earnings in the services sector have a strong basis for further growth. However, PMI staying at elevated levels may also raise concerns about persistent inflationary pressure in services, which could prevent the Fed from cutting interest rates in the near future.





US 30 technical analysis

The US 30 index is again in an uptrend. The resistance level has formed at 45,790.0, with the support level at 44,590.0. Volatility remains elevated for the US 30. The uptrend is rather weak, meaning it could shift into a downtrend. The upside potential is limited in the short term.

The US 30 price forecast considers the following scenarios:

Pessimistic US 30 scenario : a breakout below the 44,590.0 support level could push the index down to 43,325.0

: a breakout below the 44,590.0 support level could push the index down to 43,325.0 Optimistic US 30 scenario: a breakout above the 45,790.0 resistance level could boost the index up to 46,595.0





Summary

PMI data is perceived by the market as generally positive for equities and the US 30 in the short term, but investors remain attentive to the Fed’s policy stance and its response to inflation dynamics. The financial sector benefits from stable economic activity that supports lending and investment processes. Tech and communications firms also gain indirectly, as services growth increases demand for digital solutions and online platforms. The next upside target for the index could be 46,595.0.

