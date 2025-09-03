The US 30 index has reached a new all-time high, but the trend remains unstable. The US 30 forecast for today is positive.

US 30 forecast: key trading points

Recent data : US ISM manufacturing PMI came in at 55.5 in August

: US ISM manufacturing PMI came in at 55.5 in August Market impact: such a result signals restrained sentiment among investors

US 30 fundamental analysis

The ISM manufacturing PMI for September 2025 stood at 48.7 points, below the key 50.0 mark that separates growth from contraction. It was slightly higher than the previous 48.0 but lower than the forecast of 49.0, indicating that the US manufacturing sector continues to face difficulties, remaining in contraction territory.

For the US 30 index, which has a significant share of industrial companies, the PMI reading may exert negative pressure. Stocks of equipment producers, machinery makers, and commodity companies may come under pressure, as the data points to weaker demand in the real economy. At the same time, companies in healthcare, technology, and services could maintain relative resilience, since their business models depend less on manufacturing dynamics.





US 30 technical analysis

The US 30 index has returned to an upward phase. The resistance level has formed at 45,790.0, with the support level at 44,590.0. Volatility remains elevated, indicating the unstable nature of the current trend. Growth remains limited in the short term, with the weak nature of the trend increasing the likelihood of its reversal into a downtrend.

The US 30 price forecast considers the following scenarios:

Pessimistic US 30 scenario : a breakout below the 44,590.0 support level could send the index down to 43,325.0

: a breakout below the 44,590.0 support level could send the index down to 43,325.0 Optimistic US 30 scenario: a breakout above the 45,790.0 resistance level could drive the index up to 46,595.0





Summary

For the US equity market, such data signals investor caution. Declining manufacturing activity could intensify concerns about the health of the economy, particularly in the industrial and export segments. At the same time, weaker readings increase the likelihood of more accommodative action from the Federal Reserve, which may support financial markets overall. The next upside target for the US 30 could be 46,595.0.

Open Account