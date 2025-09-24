After hitting a new all-time high, the US 30 trend remains fragile. The US 30 forecast for today is positive.
The US manufacturing PMI for September 2025 stood at 52.0, below the forecast of 52.2 and the previous figure of 53.0. A PMI reading above 50.0 indicates continued expansion in manufacturing activity, signalling ongoing growth in the industrial sector. However, the decline compared to expectations and the previous month suggests a slower pace of growth, raising concerns about the resilience of the recovery.
For the US 30, the implications are mixed. A PMI reading above 50.0 confirms continued economic growth and supports confidence in corporate earnings in industrials, which is positive for investors. At the same time, the weaker-than-expected print limits upside potential, signalling that momentum in the industrial economy is slowing. Overall, the release creates a neutral backdrop: expansion continues, but investor caution is rising.
The US 30 index continues to trade in the uptrend, reaching a new all-time high. The resistance level is located at 46,500.0, with support at 45,685.0. However, persistent high volatility indicates instability in the current trend, with the upside potential remaining limited in the near term.
The US 30 price forecast considers the following scenarios:
The impact on the US 30 is likely to remain restrained and mixed: the economy continues to expand, supporting the index, but the slowdown in business activity compared to recent months limits growth potential. From a technical perspective, further upside looks constrained. The nearest upside target may be 46,595.0, but after reaching this level, a correction could develop into a full-fledged downtrend.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.