After hitting a new all-time high, the US 30 trend remains fragile. The US 30 forecast for today is positive.

US 30 forecast: key trading points

Recent data : US manufacturing PMI (preliminary) came in at 52.0 in September

: US manufacturing PMI (preliminary) came in at 52.0 in September Market impact: the decline in the PMI relative to the forecast and the previous reading indicates a slowdown in industrial momentum

US 30 fundamental analysis

The US manufacturing PMI for September 2025 stood at 52.0, below the forecast of 52.2 and the previous figure of 53.0. A PMI reading above 50.0 indicates continued expansion in manufacturing activity, signalling ongoing growth in the industrial sector. However, the decline compared to expectations and the previous month suggests a slower pace of growth, raising concerns about the resilience of the recovery.

For the US 30, the implications are mixed. A PMI reading above 50.0 confirms continued economic growth and supports confidence in corporate earnings in industrials, which is positive for investors. At the same time, the weaker-than-expected print limits upside potential, signalling that momentum in the industrial economy is slowing. Overall, the release creates a neutral backdrop: expansion continues, but investor caution is rising.





US 30 technical analysis

The US 30 index continues to trade in the uptrend, reaching a new all-time high. The resistance level is located at 46,500.0, with support at 45,685.0. However, persistent high volatility indicates instability in the current trend, with the upside potential remaining limited in the near term.

The US 30 price forecast considers the following scenarios:

Pessimistic US 30 scenario : a breakout below the 45,685.0 support level could send the index down to 44,925.0

: a breakout below the 45,685.0 support level could send the index down to 44,925.0 Optimistic US 30 scenario: a breakout above the 46,50 resistance level could drive the index up to 47,250





Summary

The impact on the US 30 is likely to remain restrained and mixed: the economy continues to expand, supporting the index, but the slowdown in business activity compared to recent months limits growth potential. From a technical perspective, further upside looks constrained. The nearest upside target may be 46,595.0, but after reaching this level, a correction could develop into a full-fledged downtrend.

