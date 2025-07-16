The US 500 index has approached a resistance level and may enter a short-term correction before resuming growth. Today’s US 500 forecast is positive.
The US CPI came in at 2.7% year-on-year, above the forecast of 2.6%. This may lead to increased market volatility due to investor concerns about further easing of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy.
The financial sector may benefit from a potential rate hike, as it would improve banking margins. However, the consumer and IT sectors may face pressure from rising costs and a possible decline in purchasing power.
The US 500 index reached a new all-time high, surpassing the 6,230.0 level. Support stands at 5,920.0, with resistance at 6,285.0. While a strong uptrend remains intact, a minor correction is possible before the index resumes growth and sets a new record.
The following scenarios are considered for the US 500 price forecast:
Overall, current inflation figures prompt investors to reassess risks and rebalance between growth stocks and defensive assets. The US 500 index remains in a steady uptrend with the potential to reach a new all-time high. The next upside target could be 6,390.0. However, in the near term, a minor correction appears likely.
