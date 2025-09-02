The US 500 once again hit a new all-time high within the ongoing uptrend. The US 500 forecast for today is positive.
The latest figures for the core PCE price index in the US show a yearly increase of 2.9%, in line with forecasts and slightly above the previous 2.8%. This index excludes food and energy components and serves as the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge when assessing inflation risks and shaping monetary policy.
Meanwhile, the cash allocation of US mutual funds has dropped to a record low of 1.4%, below the 1.5% level seen before the 2022 bear market. After a short-lived rise in April, fund cash positions resumed their more than three-year downtrend. For context, between 2008 and 2020, the average cash share was roughly twice as high. With funds almost fully invested and lacking significant reserves to buy on potential pullbacks, the market remains vulnerable if sudden volatility spikes occur.
After reaching an all-time high, the US 500 continued to strengthen, forming a solid uptrend. The current support zone is at 6,435.0, while the nearest resistance level is at 6,515.0. The most likely scenario remains further growth, with a target near 6,605.0.
The following scenarios are considered for the US 500 price forecast:
For the US stock market, this data has a dual effect. On the one hand, alignment with forecasts lowers the risk of unexpected Fed action, supports investor confidence, and sustains market sentiment. On the other hand, the reading above the prior level indicates persistent inflationary pressure, limiting room for policy easing and suggesting rates may stay elevated longer than markets would prefer. From a technical perspective, the US 500 index is set to extend its gains towards 6,605.0.
