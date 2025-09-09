The US 500 continues to rise but has not yet managed to overcome the resistance level. The US 500 forecast for today is positive.

US 500 forecast: key trading points

Recent data : US Nonfarm Payrolls for August came in at 22 thousand

: US Nonfarm Payrolls for August came in at 22 thousand Market impact: for the US equity market, this has a rather positive effect in the medium term

US 500 fundamental analysis

The latest US Nonfarm Payrolls data for August 2025 showed 22 thousand new jobs, well below the forecast of 75 thousand and significantly weaker than the previous 79 thousand. This result signals a slowdown in labour market dynamics, which has multiple implications for the US stock market.

From a macroeconomic perspective, such a weak reading indicates declining demand from employers and potential cooling of the economy. For the US 500, this can act as a double-edged factor. On the one hand, weakness in employment may increase concerns about the sustainability of economic growth. On the other hand, a softer labour market could strengthen expectations that the Federal Reserve will maintain a looser monetary policy than previously anticipated.





US 500 technical analysis

After reaching an all-time high, the US 500 continues its upward momentum and consolidates within an uptrend. The current support level is at 6,435.0, while the nearest resistance level is at 6,515.0. The most likely scenario remains further growth, with a target near 6,605.0.

The following scenarios are considered for the US 500 price forecast:

Pessimistic US 500 scenario : a breakout below the 6,435.0 support level could push the index down to 6,210.0

: a breakout below the 6,435.0 support level could push the index down to 6,210.0 Optimistic US 500 scenario: a breakout above the 6,515.0 resistance level could boost the index to 6,605.0





Summary

Market reaction to the data will depend on prevailing investor sentiment. If the focus remains on risks of an economic slowdown, the US 500 may correct lower. However, if attention shifts to prospects of a looser Federal Reserve policy, technology and communication stocks are likely to benefit, helping to maintain the index’s current uptrend. From a technical perspective, the US 500 is expected to continue its upward trajectory towards 6,605.0.

Open Account