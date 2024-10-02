The US Tech stock index is in an uptrend and is expected to reach new all-time highs. The forecast for US Tech next week is positive.
The contraction in US manufacturing activity, as reflected in the ISM PMI (ISM PMI), which remains at 47.2%, indicates a continued downturn in the manufacturing sector. A value below 50.0% signals a contraction in manufacturing activity, which may suggest weaker product demand, slower economic growth, and increased uncertainty among businesses.
Source: https://tradingeconomics.com/united-states/manufacturing-pmi
US manufacturing activity has contracted for the sixth consecutive month. In response, the US Fed may consider more aggressive monetary policy easing, potentially reducing interest rates to stimulate the economy and support demand. The labour market data to be released this Friday will be particularly important.
If unemployment in the US rises again, rumours of a 0.50% cut in the Fed Funds rate could materialise. Such a move would benefit the stock market and accelerate the stock indices’ growth rate. The medium-term forecast for US Tech remains positive.
US Tech is in an uptrend and is set to reach new all-time highs. It has been recovering for longer than other indices after the decline in early August this year. A break above the current resistance level at 20,330.0 will signal further growth. The nearest target for the upward trend could be 20,720.0.
Within the US Tech price outlook, the following scenarios are identified:
