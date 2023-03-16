Sign InOpen an account
Murrey Math Lines 16.03.2023 (USDCHF, XAUUSD)

16.03.2023

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

On H4, USDCHF pair has broken through the 200-day Moving Average and is now above it, which indicates a possible bullish trend. The RSI is approaching the overbought area. In this situation we should expect the price to test 5/8 (0.9338) and its further breakdown and increase to resistance level of 6/8 (0.9399). A break-down of the support at 4/8 (0.9277) will cancel this scenario. In this case the pair may fall to the 3/8 (0.9216).

USDCHF_H4
On M15, the upper line of the VoltyChannel indicator has been broken. This event increases the probability of further price growth.

USDCHF_M15
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

On H4, level 8/8 (1937.50) and broke away from it, which indicates a possible corrective decline in the price. Convergence is observed on the RSI, which is also a signal of drop in the price. As a result, the price is likely to break down the level of 6/8 (1906.25) and then fall to the support level 4/8 (1875.00). Overcoming resistance at 7/8 (1921.88) can cancel this scenario. If that happens, the price of gold might return to the 8/8 (1937.50).

XAUUSD_H4
On M15, a break-down of the bottom line of the VoltyChannel indicator will be an additional signal for the downside movement of the price.

XAUUSD_M15
Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

