Murrey Math Lines 02.04.2024 (AUDUSD, NZDUSD)

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD quotes are below the 200-day Moving Average on D1, revealing the prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI has broken the support line. In this situation, a breakout of 2/8 (0.6469) is expected, followed by a price decline to the support at 1/8 (0.6408). The scenario might be cancelled by rising above 3/8 (0.6530), in which case the quotes could increase to the resistance at 4/8 (0.6591).





On M15, the lower boundary of the VoltyChannel is broken, which increases the probability of a further price decrease.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD quotes are below the 200-day Moving Average on D1, revealing the prevalence of a downtrend. However, the RSI has reached the oversold area. As a result, in this situation, a test of 1/8 (0.5920) is expected, followed by a rebound from this level and a price rise to the resistance at 2/8 (0.5981). This growth is interpreted as a correction of a downtrend. The scenario might be cancelled by a breakout of 1/8 (0.5920), in which case, the quotes could drop to the support at 0/8 (0.5859).





On M15, after a rebound from 1/8 (0.5920) on D1, a breakout of the upper boundary of the VoltyChannel could increase the probability of a price rise.



