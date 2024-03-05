Murrey Math Lines 05.03.2024 (AUDUSD, NZDUSD)

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD quotes are below the 200-day Moving Average on H4, revealing the prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI has broken the support line. In this situation, a further decline to the 0/8 (0.6469) is expected, while the scenario could be cancelled by rising above the resistance at 2/8 (0.6530). In this case, the quotes might rise to the 3/8 (0.6561) level.
On M15, the lower boundary of the VoltyChannel is broken, which confirms the prevalence of a downtrend and increases the probability of a further price decline.
NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
NZDUSD quotes are below the 200-day Moving Average on H4, which indicates the prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI has rebounded from the resistance line. In these circumstances, a breakout of the 3/8 (0.6073) level is expected, followed by a price decline to the support at 2/8 (0.6042). The scenario could be cancelled by rising above 4/8 (0.6103), in which case, the pair might rise to the resistance at 5/8 (0.6134).
On M15, the price decline could be additionally supported by a breakout of the lower boundary of the VoltyChannel.
