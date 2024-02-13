Murrey Math Lines 13.02.2024 (AUDUSD, NZDUSD)

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD quotes are below the 200-day Moving Average on H4, indicating the prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI has rebounded from the resistance line. In this situation, a test of 2/8 (0.6469) is expected, followed by a breakout of this level and a subsequent decline to the support at 1/8 (0.6408). The scenario could be cancelled by rising above the resistance at 3/8 (0.6530), in which case the pair might grow to 4/8 (0.6591).





On M15, the decline could be additionally supported by a breakout of the lower boundary of the VoltyChannel.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD quotes are below the 200-day Moving Average on H4, revealing the prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI has broken the support line. In this situation, a breakout of the 4/8 (0.6103) level is expected, followed by a decline to the support at 2/8 (0.5981). The scenario could be cancelled by rising above the 5/8 (0.6164) level, which might lead to a trend reversal, making the pair grow to the resistance at 6/8 (0.6225).





On M15, the lower boundary of the VoltyChannel is broken, which increases the probability of a price decline.



