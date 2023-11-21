Murrey Math Lines 21.11.2023 (AUDUSD, NZDUSD)

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on H4, which indicates the prevalence of an uptrend. However, a divergence has formed on the RSI. As a result, a test of 4/8 (0.6591) is expected, followed by a rebound from this level and a decline to the support at 2/8 (0.6469). The scenario could be cancelled by rising above 4/8 (0.6591). In this case, the pair might continue rising and reach the resistance at 5/8 (0.6652).
On M15, the price decline could be additionally supported by a breakout of the lower boundary of the VoltyChannel.
NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
On the NZDUSD chart, the situation is similar. The pair quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, which reveals the prevalence of an uptrend, and a divergence has formed on the RSI chart. n this situation, a breakout of the 3/8 (0.6042) level is expected, followed by a decline to the support at 1/8 (0.5920). The scenario can be cancelled by rising above the 4/8 (0.6103) level. In this case, the pair might reach the resistance at 5/8 (0.6164).
On M15, a breakout of the lower boundary of the VoltyChannel could increase the probability of the price decline.
