Murrey Math Lines 01.04.2024 (EURUSD, GBPUSD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD quotes have broken the 200-day Moving Average on D1 and are currently below it, which reveals the probability of a downtrend development. The RSI has broken the support line. In this situation, a breakout of the 4/8 (1.0772) level is expected, followed by a price decline to the support at 3/8 (1.0620). The scenario might be cancelled by rising above 5/8 (1.0864), in which case, the pair could rise to the resistance at 6/8 (1.0986).





On M15, the price decline could be additionally supported by a breakout of the lower boundary of the VoltyChannel.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on D1, revealing the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI has rebounded from the support line. In this situation, the quotes are expected to rise above 4/8 (1.2695), after which the price might reach the resistance at 5/8 (1.2817). The scenario could be cancelled by a breakout of 3/8 (1.2573), which might make the trend reverse and the pair drop to the support at 2/8 (1.2541).





On M15, a breakout of the upper boundary of the VoltyChannel might increase the probability of further price growth.



