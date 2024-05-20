Murrey Math Lines 20.05.2024 (EURUSD, GBPUSD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD quotes have broken above the 200-day Moving Average on D1, indicating the potential development of an uptrend. The RSI has surpassed the resistance line. In this situation, the price is expected to rise further to 6/8 (1.0986). The scenario might be cancelled by a breakout of the 5/8 (1.0864) level, pushing the pair down to the 4/8 (1.0772) support level.





On M15, the upper line of the VoltyChannel is broken, which increases the probability of a price rise.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on D1, indicating a prevailing uptrend. The RSI has surpassed the resistance line. In this situation, the price is expected to rise further to 5/8 (1.2695). The scenario could be cancelled by a breakout of the 3/8 (1.2573) level, which might lead to a trend reversal, pushing the pair to the 2/8 (1.2451) support level.





On M15, the upper line of the VoltyChannel is broken, which indicates a prevailing uptrend and increases the probability of a price rise.



