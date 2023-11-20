Sign InOpen an account
Murrey Math Lines 20.11.2023 (EURUSD, GBPUSD)

20.11.2023

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD quotes on H4 and the RSI are in their respective overbought areas. In this situation, a test of +2/8 (1.0986) is expected, followed by a rebound from it and a price decline to the support level of 8/8 (1.0742). The scenario can be cancelled by rising above the resistance at +2/8 (1.0986), which could redraw the Murrey indication so that new price targets will be set.

EURUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

On M15, the decline could additionally be supported by a breakout of the lower boundary of the VoltyChannel.

EURUSD
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD quotes on H4 and the RSI are in their respective overbought areas as well. In this situation, a test of +1/8 (1.2512) is expected, followed by a rebound from it and a price decline to the support level of 7/8 (1.2390). The scenario can be cancelled by rising above the +1/8 (1.2512) level. In this case, the price could rise to the resistance at +2/8 (1.2573).

GBPUSD
On M15, the lower boundary of the VoltyChannel is too far from the current price, so the decline of the quotes could only be triggered by a rebound from +1/8 (1.2512) on H4.

GBPUSD
