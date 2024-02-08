Sign InOpen an account

Murrey Math Lines 08.02.2024 (USDCHF, XAUUSD)

08.02.2024

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on H4, indicating the prevalence of an uptrend. However, a divergence has formed on the RSI, revealing a probable price decline. As a result, in this situation, a downward breakout of 7/8 (08728) is expected, followed by a price decline to the support at 6/8 (0.8667). The scenario could be cancelled by rising above the resistance level of 8/8 (0.8789). In this case, the pair might rise to the +1/8 (0.8850) level.

USDCHF
On M15, the price decline could be additionally supported by a breakout of the lower boundary of the VoltyChannel.

USDCHF
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on H4, indicating the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI is testing the support line. In this situation, a rebound from the 2/8 (2031.25) level is expected, followed by a price rise to the resistance at 4/8 (2062.50). The scenario could be cancelled by a downward breakout of the support at 2/8 (2031.25), which could lead to a trend reversal and a decline to 1/8 (2015.62).

XAUUSD
On M15, yet another breakout of the upper boundary of the VoltyChannel could increase the probability of a price rise.

XAUUSD
Trading analysis & analytics
