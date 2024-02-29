Sign InOpen an account

Murrey Math Lines 29.02.2024 (USDCHF, XAUUSD)

29.02.2024

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF quotes have broken the 8/8 (0.8789) level, escaping the overbought area on H4. The RSI is testing the support line. In this situation, a further decline to the support at 6/8 (0.8667) is expected. The scenario could be cancelled by rising above the resistance at +1/8 (0.8850), in which case, the quotes could rise to +2/8 (0.8911).

USDCHF
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

On M15, the price decline might be supported by a breakout of the lower boundary of the VoltyChannel.

USDCHF
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on H4, indicating the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI has broken the resistance line. In this situation, the 3/8 (2046.88) level might break, so that the quotes could rise to 4/8 (2062.50). The scenario might be cancelled by a downward breakout of the support at 2/8 (2031.25), in which case, gold quotes might drop to the 1/8 (2015.62) level.

XAUUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

On M15, the upper boundary of the VoltyChannel is broken, which increases the probability of a further price rise.

XAUUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

Trading analysis & analytics
Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

InfinityNEW ERA OF PARTNERSHIP