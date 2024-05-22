Murrey Math Lines 22.05.2024 (USDJPY, USDCAD)

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on D1, indicating a prevailing uptrend. The RSI has rebounded from the support line. In this situation, the price is expected to surpass the 6/8 (156.25) level and rise further to the 8/8 (162.50) resistance level. The scenario could be cancelled by a breakout of the 5/8 (153.12) support level. In this case, the quotes could drop to 4/8 (150.00).
On M15, the price rise might be additionally supported by a breakout of the upper line of the VoltyChannel.
USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
USDCAD quotes have breached the 8/8 (1.3671) level and exited the overbought area on D1. The RSI is testing the resistance line. In this situation, the price is expected to decline further to the 6/8 (1.3427) support level. The scenario could be cancelled by rising above 8/8 (1.3671). In this case, the quotes might reach the +1/8 (1.3793) resistance level.
On M15, a breakout of the VoltyChannel lower line will increase the probability of a price decline.
